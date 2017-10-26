A Fantastic Whiteboard Animation Diagramming How Time Travel Has Been Portrayed in Fiction

MinutePhysics host Henry Reich has created an absolutely fantastic whiteboard animation documenting and diagramming the different forms of time travel employed in various films, books, television shows and video games and the challenging ethical questions each presents.
For ages I’ve been thinking about doing a video analyzing time travel in fiction and doing a comparison of different fictional time travels – some do use wormholes, some relativistic/faster than light travel with time dilation, some closed timelike curves, some have essentially “magic” or no consistent rules that make any sense, or TARDIS’s, or whatever.