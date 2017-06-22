Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Time for Sushi, Hundreds of Wildly Contorted CGI Humans Go For a Relaxing Swim at the Beach

by at on

In “Time for Sushi” by animator David Lewandowski, hundreds of naked CGI men and women in various forms of contortion gyrated their way down to the local beach. Once arrived, each person made their respective way into the water, where its calming flow relaxed their tightly contorted limbs, letting them to stretch out and gracefully float away. This is the third episode in Lewandowski’s amazing animated series that previously featured a wildly gyrating CGI man who went to the store and was late for a meeting.

wildly gyrating people

Swimming


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.