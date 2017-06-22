Time for Sushi, Hundreds of Wildly Contorted CGI Humans Go For a Relaxing Swim at the Beach

In “Time for Sushi” by animator David Lewandowski, hundreds of naked CGI men and women in various forms of contortion gyrated their way down to the local beach. Once arrived, each person made their respective way into the water, where its calming flow relaxed their tightly contorted limbs, letting them to stretch out and gracefully float away. This is the third episode in Lewandowski’s amazing animated series that previously featured a wildly gyrating CGI man who went to the store and was late for a meeting.