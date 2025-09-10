Amputee Rights Advocate Tilly Lockey Demonstrates Her Incredibly Advanced Bionic Hands

Amputee rights advocate Tilly Lockey demonstrated her incredibly advanced 3D printed bionic arms and hands while appearing on Good Morning Britain. Lockey, who lost both her forearms and several toes after contracting meningitis when she was 15 months old, worked with Open Bionics to create these incredible prosthetics that move independently.

A 19-year-old British girl has been fitted with some of the world’s most advanced bionic hands which are powered by her own thoughts and which, as we’ll discover, can even move when they’re not attached to her arms.

Lockey further explained that the prosthetics are operated by muscle and intention.

So, they’re like 3D printed, but they’re extra strong, extra quick, and yeah, the most advanced o the market. So, they’re muscle operated. We’ve got these little myopods which track my muscle movements. …Yeah, there is that little extra thought process because they are muscle operated. I think that’s a misconception is like I just think and it comes to reality.

Lockey also talked about making the prosthetics available to more people through her new podcast Tilly Talks Tech.

We’re actually launching a podcast called “Tilly Talks Tech” and that’s going to be launched today. So you can actually subscribe on YouTube and basically it’s going to be a views for hands sort of situation. So every time you’re watching that ad revenue is going to go towards making them more accessible, making sure more people can get money and be able to get this tech.