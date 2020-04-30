An Incredibly Cool TIE Fighter Fire Pit and Barbecue

Hobbyist craftsman Simon Gould of Simon Bonce Designs created an incredibly cool black metal TIE Fighter fire pit that also has a mini-barbecue on top.

Star Wars Tie Fighter fire pit / Mini BBQ. This was a lot of fun to make and looks so cool even when it’s not on fire. A must have in your garden!

Gould stated that this and some of his other pieces are inspired by others on social media and are all made in his home workshop.

I design and build some of the craziest things imaginable in my workshop. I have been doing this for a while and I now think it’s time to show the world what I can make. All of these creations have been inspired by other people on Facebook or Pinterest. I don’t claim to be the first to make these items, nor do I have any copyright/patent on any of them.

via Technabob