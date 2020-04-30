Laughing Squid

An Incredibly Cool TIE Fighter Fire Pit and Barbecue

Hobbyist craftsman Simon Gould of Simon Bonce Designs created an incredibly cool black metal TIE Fighter fire pit that also has a mini-barbecue on top.

Star Wars Tie Fighter fire pit / Mini BBQ. This was a lot of fun to make and looks so cool even when it’s not on fire. A must have in your garden!

Gould stated that this and some of his other pieces are inspired by others on social media and are all made in his home workshop.

I design and build some of the craziest things imaginable in my workshop. I have been doing this for a while and I now think it’s time to show the world what I can make. All of these creations have been inspired by other people on Facebook or Pinterest. I don’t claim to be the first to make these items, nor do I have any copyright/patent on any of them.

via Technabob


