An Incredibly Realistic Three-Toed Sloth Costume

Berlin freelance prop maker, costume designer, and sculptor Karoline Hinz has built an incredibly realistic looking three-toed sloth costume. Hinz’s full collection of costume photos are available to view on Instagram and her website.
Three-finger sloth suit Padded underwear, separate full-body fur suit with extended claw gloves (movable) and separate head. Modeled face and then cast from silicone, front with pierced hair and glass eyes. Claws cast from impact-resistant transparent polyurethane.
photos by Dominik Butzmann
via Bored Panda