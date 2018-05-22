An Incredibly Realistic Three-Toed Sloth Costume

A post shared by Karoline Hinz/Prop Shop Berlin (@karolinehinz) on May 16, 2018 at 6:35am PDT

A post shared by Karoline Hinz/Prop Shop Berlin (@karolinehinz) on May 20, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

A post shared by Karoline Hinz/Prop Shop Berlin (@karolinehinz) on May 17, 2018 at 12:32am PDT

Three-finger sloth suit Padded underwear, separate full-body fur suit with extended claw gloves (movable) and separate head. Modeled face and then cast from silicone, front with pierced hair and glass eyes. Claws cast from impact-resistant transparent polyurethane.

A post shared by Karoline Hinz/Prop Shop Berlin (@karolinehinz) on May 17, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!