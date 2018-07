STEM integrated student club HawkWorks featured Three DRSSTCs (Dual Resonant Solid State Tesla Coils) playing a Star Wars medley at last month’s Maker Faire Kansas City 2018.

The static is due to the large coils striking objects and creating large amounts of EM interference. This causes the camera microphone to have a large amount of static and distortion.

The HawkWorks Tesla Coil also performed “Eruption” by Van Halen (video shot inside of a Faraday Cage).

via reddit