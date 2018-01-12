Taika Waititi Dances Around and Has Loads of Fun With the Cast in Hilarious Thor: Ragnarok Gag Reel

Comicbook.com posted a hilarious gag reel for Thor: Ragnarok that features director Taika Waititi introducing a funny new Marvel film intro, dancing around on set, and having loads of fun with cast members. All of the good times and lighthearted directing made for one amusing superhero film.
