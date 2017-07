Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

YouTuber KayLow quite brilliantly mashed together the Thomas the Tank Engine theme as a backtrack to a 19 different rap artists, each with varying styles. The theme song played a perfect backing track due to its very cooperative 4/4 time signature and tempo of 100 bpm (beats per minute).

Undeniable evidence that Thomas the Tank Engine works with literally every rap song. Thomas the Tank Engine was secretly made by a rap cult.