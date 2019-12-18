Brilliant Motion Transfer Glove That Handily Streamlines the Traditional Time Consuming Animation Process

Pasquale D’Silva, the co-founder of the independent animation studio Thinko, demonstrated the “Mr. Puppet Animation System” that they developed in-house. This system uses an engineered glove that handily streamlines the traditional time-consuming animation process by transfering movement in real-time. It also allows animators and artists to publish their work on-screen almost immediately.

Mr. Puppet is our in-house animation system. It allows us to make animation FAST, by using a hybrid approach of puppet style performance, and “traditional” animation. It is valuable at many stages of production to help artists get their ideas onto the screen instantaneously. It’s a great tool for writing, working live, improvising, sketching core performance, and sculpting shots with layered animation.

Hello Internet, meet Mr. Puppet! A glove that mixes animation & puppetry, helping performers put ideas onto the screen instantly. We built the hardware & software.

D’Silva also explained that Thinko uses Mr. Puppet for their own animated series Bird News Now.