They Might Be Giants Perform Live at KEXP in Seattle

They Might Be Giants visited the KEXP studio in Seattle, where they seamlessly performed these eight songs from both new and old albums: “Moonbeam Rays”, “Anna Ng”, “Synopsis for Latecomers”, “Let Me Tell You About My Operation”, “Doctor Worm”, “The Darlings of Lumberland”, and “Particle Man”.

They Might Be Giants performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded June 16, 2025.

After the performance, John Flansburgh, John Linnell, and the rest of the band stuck around for an interview with DJ Larry Mizell Jr., where they talked about the band’s origin, the wide appeal of their albums, the educational value of their songs, how the pair approaches their songwriting, and their Dial-a-Song era.

I suppose it was a it was very low tech in the beginning, you know, just a phone machine. I mean, you know, I think we we uh we saved up our pennies and bought one of those, you know, really basic phone machines with two cassette players, one for the incoming and one for the outgoing message. And that was our setup for for years early on. Um, and I think at some point we tried to computerize it and that was a complete disaster.

They Might Be Giants are currently on tour in the United States.