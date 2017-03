Vat19 is currently featuring “The World’s Smallest Stretch Armstrong”, a miniature version of the beloved 1970s gel-filled toy bodybuilder. It’s available for purchase on Vat19 and Amazon.

Pull his arms to four times his height, let go, and they return to normal! His ruggedly handsome hard plastic head won’t bat an eyelash as you extend his leg to kick bad guy butt or tie him in a sitting bull pretzel pose.