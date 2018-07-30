Vat19, who are known for their giant gummy products, has created The World’s Largest Gummy Pizza that they are selling by the slice (each slice weighs 28 pounds). This massive pizza is based on the normal sized gummy pizza that is available at Vat19.

The Gigantic Gummy Pizza Slice is 28 pounds of solid gummy beautifully handcrafted into a wedge of everyone’s favorite food. The colorful colossus features five fruit flavors representing different parts of the pizza: orange (crust), strawberry-banana (cheese), mango (banana peppers), green apple (olives), and cherry (pepperoni). Gnaw off a hunk of your favorite flavor or open wide to enjoy a whole fruit gummy buffet in one bite!