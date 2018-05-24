How to Solve the ‘The Wizard Standoff Riddle’ to Become the Hero of Your Magic School

In “a clever Ted Ed Riddle” animated by Artrake Studio and narrated by Addison Anderson, math teacher and TED-Ed educator Daniel Finkel posed the question “Can you Solve the Wizard Standoff Riddle?”, which involves choosing the right wand to ensure victory for your magic school.

You’ve been chosen as a champion to represent your wizarding house in a deadly duel against two rival magic schools. Your opponents are a powerful sorcerer who wields a wand that can turn people into fish, and a powerful enchantress who wields a wand that turns people into statues. Can you choose a wand and devise a strategy that ensures you will win the duel?