Dogs of the Westminster Dog Show Are Edited Out to Hilariously Focus on the Humans Leading Them

In the very funny Jimmy Kimmel Live segment “The Westminster Dog Show Without Dogs“, host Jimmy Kimmel, a self-described fan of the Westminster Dog Show, hilariously edited out all of the canines from the 2018 show in order focus on the movements of the humans leading them. This segment, like the dog show itself, has become an annual tradition.
