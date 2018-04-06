How the 1988 Film ‘Beetlejuice’ Simultaneously Embodied and Defied Typical Hollywood Genres

The consistently excellent film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism went back 30 years to look at the sublime 1988 Tim Burton film Beetlejuice, noting how the film simultaneously embodied and defied typical Hollywood genres. While the film had certain scary elements, it wasn’t a horror film, it had funny moments but it wasn’t a comedy and it had a moody teenager but wasn’t an adolescent film. Instead the film took its own definition that’s still relevant today.

