Personified Natural Numbers Learn About Mysterious Fractions in an Amusing 1971 Educational Cartoon

“The Weird Number” is an amusing educational cartoon from 1971 that features personified numbers haunted by mysterious creatures in the woods that they have never seen before – fractions. Once the natural numbers understood that they could also turn into rational numbers, the fractions were readily accepted.

The narrative highlights the concept of rational numbers, illustrating how natural numbers can also be expressed as fractions. Eventually, the rational numbers integrate into the town, but rumors arise about new, mysterious numbers that can’t be expressed as natural numbers.