Stunning Short Film About a Visitor to an Uninhabited Planet Shot Entirely by a Drone in the Utah Desert

“The Visitor” by Australian filmmaker and designer Pete Majarich is an absolutely stunning, atmospheric short film about a lone astronaut exploring the vast expanse of red-dusted land upon an uninhabited planet. This fantastic piece was shot entirely using the “active track” feature on a DJI Mavic Air drone, which captured from above the seemingly extra-terrestrial landscape of the southern Utah desert inside Monument Valley.

Armed with a camera drone, I travelled to Utah to capture the alienesque landscape of the desert on film. …Like many people, I’ve always wanted to visit Mars. But, it’s so far away. Last month I did the next best thing: I traveled to the deserts of Southern Utah. The landscapes there are otherwordly. Desolate. Stark. Abandoned. Millions of miles of dry, dusty red rock. You can truly get a sense of the millions of years of wind and water it’s taken to form the terrain.