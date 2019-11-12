Suspect Creates Story From Detective’s Bulletin Board in a Key and Peele Parody of ‘The Usual Suspects’

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of the comedy team of Key and Peele quite masterfully parody the 1995 neo-noir film The Usual Suspects with a sketch that goes right to the heart of the film. Key plays a detective and Peele (channeling a very early Kevin Spacey) plays an alarmingly calm suspect in an investigation.

As the detective asks questions, the suspect begins crafting a story that is quite obviously taken from a poster on the wall behind the detective. The detective gives the suspect another chance to tell the truth and it becomes even more obvious that he’s using information from the bulletin board again. As the detective presses on, the suspect digs in further. When the detective has had enough, he has the suspect removed. Only then, does the suspect realize that the detective was doing exactly the same thing.

A detective has a hell of a time wringing the truth out of a strangely calm suspect.

Here’s the interview scene and bulletin board reveal scene from The Usual Suspects, which gives greater context to this parody.