A Virtual Performance of Almost Every James Bond Theme Inside a Beautifully Arranged Cover of ‘Skyfall’

by on

Musician Seb Skelly (previously) and the members of the Stretchy Legs Big Band performed a beautiful cover of the song Skyfall that also contained every other James Bond theme. Skelly, who composed the arrangement, showed up at the end to explain that there were at 25 other themes to count, though one is missing.

Hope you enjoyed that arrangement of that cover of ‘Skyfall’ featuring loads of other Bond themes. How many Bond themes did you spot in this arrangement? If the answer is less than 25, I’m afraid you’ve missed a few. So go back and have another list and see if you can’t find all of them because they’re all in there, bar one.


