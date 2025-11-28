How the 1960 George Pal Movie ‘The Time Machine’ Brought H.G. Wells’ Original Story to Life

Just Iconic Rewinds shared quite a number of wonderful facts about the truly groundbreaking 1960 George Pal movie The Time Machine, showing how every scene brought the highly imaginative vision of the original H.G. Wells story to life.

Directed by George Pal, the visionary behind The War of the Worlds, it transformed H. G. Wells’ novel into a Technicolor spectacle of brass, light, and imagination.

The Time Machine 1960

via Miss Cellania

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts