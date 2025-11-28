How the 1960 George Pal Movie ‘The Time Machine’ Brought H.G. Wells’ Original Story to Life

Just Iconic Rewinds shared quite a number of wonderful facts about the truly groundbreaking 1960 George Pal movie The Time Machine, showing how every scene brought the highly imaginative vision of the original H.G. Wells story to life.

Directed by George Pal, the visionary behind The War of the Worlds, it transformed H. G. Wells’ novel into a Technicolor spectacle of brass, light, and imagination.

