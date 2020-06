Things Made of Cardboard, who previously built a harmonograph with a robotic arm that draws Lissajous curves with an attached pen, created a simple, but ingenious cardboard sculpture that demonstrates the principle of tensegrity (floating compression) through an optical illusion.

I made a sculpture out of cardboard based on the principle of tensional integrity (tensegrity for short), where all the strings are under continuous tension. The result is the impression that the sculpture levitates.