The Smiths Live TV Debut on ‘Top of the Pops’ in 1983

Just a year after their formation in 1982, The Smiths made their live television debut on a November 1983 episode of the classic BBC One show Top of the Pops, where they performed “This Charming Man”. Frontman Morrissey swung a whiplike bouquet of gladiolas around as he sauntered about the stage while guitarist Johnny Marr stood his ground.

Marr explains the performance and the flowers in a 2011 article for The Guardian.

We’d first used gladioli onstage at the Hacienda about a year before, to counteract the all-encompassing austere aesthetic of Factory Records. People assumed it was an Oscar Wilde homage but that was a bonus. The flowers made the stage very treacherous if you were wearing moccasins, but they became emblematic, iconic. Morrissey was using those gladioli in a way that was far from fey, almost brandishing them. Morrissey provided flamboyance, the rest of us wore sweaters and provided a streetwise, gang aspect.

The band returned to the show in 1984 and in 1985.