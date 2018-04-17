A Beautiful Makeup Tutorial Showing How to Become The Shape of Water Amphibian Man

Self taught sfx makeup artist Ellinor Rosander and Swedish photographer Macs Moser showed how to become the unnamed amphibian man from The Shape of Water in their beautiful makeup tutorial.

Creating the amphibious creature with DIY methods was a challenge, especially when it came to the paint job. There are many steps to take and a lot of detailing so this is one of the few videos we’ve posted with a skill level of Ninja. It’s also one of the reasons for it being so long. We suggest you watch the movie The shape of water to get a nice reference of the creature before you try to recreate this look.