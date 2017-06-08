How the Efficiency of Machine Learning Can Eliminate the Need for Human Employees

In the slightly ominous animated short “The Rise of the Machines“, the very insightful Kurzgesagt explains how automation has advanced so much in such a short amount of time that eventually all of these smart, machine learning systems will eventually replace the need for human employees.

Things used to be simple. Innovation made human work easier and productivity rose. …With the Industrial Revolution, this shift into production jobs and as automation became more widespread, humans shifted into service jobs and then only a few moments ago in human history the Information Age happened. Suddenly, the rules were different. Our jobs are now being taken

over by machines much faster than they were in the past.