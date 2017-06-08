Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How the Efficiency of Machine Learning Can Eliminate the Need for Human Employees

by at on

In the slightly ominous animated short “The Rise of the Machines“, the very insightful Kurzgesagt explains how automation has advanced so much in such a short amount of time that eventually all of these smart, machine learning systems will eventually replace the need for human employees.

Things used to be simple. Innovation made human work easier and productivity rose. …With the Industrial Revolution, this shift into production jobs and as automation became more widespread, humans shifted into service jobs and then only a few moments ago in human history the Information Age happened. Suddenly, the rules were different. Our jobs are now being taken
over by machines much faster than they were in the past.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.