The Rig, A Fully Electric All-Terrain Off-Road Wheelchair

The Utah couple behind Not a Wheelchair have very cleverly built “The Rig”, a lightweight, somewhat customizable off-road, four-wheel seated bike rig that is light, affordable, can go about 12 MPH and last for over 10 miles on a single battery charge. This wheelchair is able to tackle various terrains including snow, dirt, pavement, grass, and sand, and comes in a variety of different colors, suspension styles, and tire designs.

Shopping for an off-road wheelchair can be frustrating. There are a few different options out there, but they can cost as much as a car or are super slow. Cambry and I decided to put our heads together, and build our own off-road wheelchair. Something that’s quick and light with a super long range.

The couple is continuing to improve upon the design and ensure those who need them can get one. Donations to helping manufacture The Rig can be made through their website.

Not-a-Wheelchair wants to give back and share The Rig with people who might not be able to buy one of their own. Tell us your story! The generous donations of others will help provide extra bikes to those who might need them.

via This Is Why I’m Broke