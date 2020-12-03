How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Celebrates the Symmetrical Solitary Beauty Within the Game of Chess

Daniel Netzel of Film Radar explores how the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit captures and celebrates the beauty within the game of chess. Netzel looks at how the game offers great symmetry, equality, and discipline while also noting that it is an incredibly solitary game in which individuals have to rely upon themselves for their own success and failures within the larger scope of competition.

A competitive sport that’s rooted in science and art, that allows entry of participants regardless of social or economic background or identity politics, that can teach a lot of valuable lessons about sportsmanship as you’ll rarely see the same sort of toxic gloating that you do in so many other sports, but it also teaches many lessons for life.