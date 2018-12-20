The Predator Battles Santa Claus and His Well-Armed Reindeer in a Gory Stop Motion Animation

“The Predator Holiday Special” is a particularly gory tale of war told in the style of such classic Rankin-Bass stop motion animations such as Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer or Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, which featuring The Predator fighting a cool-headed Santa Claus and his well-armed reindeer. While The Predator is quite a formidable opponent, ultimately good will always triumph over evil.
The slay bells are ringing.
