The Penguin Bomb, A Flat Origami Penguin That Assembles Itself When Dropped on a Hard Surface

Origami Penguin Bomb

The Penguin Bomb is a very clever, low-tech, DIY origami sculpture that arrives as a flat package with a disjointed design that turns itself into a fat little penguin once the toy is dropped onto a hard surface. This clever toy was designed by famous paper artist Haruki Nakamura and is only available in Japan, but a rough facsimile can be made at home.

There are also other paper animals available as a story book through Amazon Japan and Rakuten

