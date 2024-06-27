‘The Origin of Toys”R”Us’, The First Brand Film Made Using OpenAI’s Sora Technology

Toys”R”Us partnered with creative agency Native Foreign to make The Origin of Toys”R”Us, a minute-long brand film that is the first to be made using OpenAI’s Sora technology. It imagines how founder Charles Lazarus, as a boy, dreamed of his future toy store and of mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe.

Watch the story of a dream come true: The creation of Toys”R”Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and took several weeks to make.

OpenAI’s Sora enabled Toys”R”Us Studios and Native Foreign to bring a concept to reality in just a few weeks, condensing hundreds of iterative shots down to a couple dozen.