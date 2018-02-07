Laughing Squid

A Restaurant in Madrid That’s the Oldest in the World Has Had the Same Fire Burning for 293 Years

Great Big Story visited with Luis Javier Sànchez Alvarez, the proud deputy manager of Restaurante Botín, a legendary eatery in Madrid, Spain that holds the honor of being the oldest restaurant in the world. More amazing, however, is that the very flame that’s being used currently to cook their delicious meals, has been burning for 293 years.

Ever since the doors opened in 1725, the oven has been sizzling continuously, never to be extinguished. According to deputy manager Luis Javier Sànchez Alvarez, the oven is the crown jewel of the restaurant…The recipes used today have been passed down from generation to generation, keeping the legacy of these traditional dishes alive.

