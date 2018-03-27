The Importance of Having Time Alone to Oneself In Order to Function More Easily In Social Situations

Using fascinating dioramic felt puppetry by Catherine Prowse, the ever-insightful School of Life explains the importance of having time alone to oneself in order to have the room to think, to understand what may be happening without the distractions of others and to plan one’s life in a quiet way. Being alone also allows for recharging the social skills one might need in the near future.

By retreating into ourselves, it looks as if we are the enemies of others, but our solitary moments are in reality a homage to the richness of social existence. Unless we’ve had time alone, we can’t be who we would like to be around our fellow humans.