Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Museum of Failure, A Wonderful Collection of Abject Missteps in Product Innovation

by at on

The Museum of Failure in Helsingborg, Sweden is an extensive collection of innovative product missteps due to a variety of reasons. But failure, as we know, is not always a bad thing and the museum is instead, a wonderful testament to the spirit of creativity.

Welcome to the new Swedish museum that takes an intellectual look at the biggest gadget flops of all time in an attempt to figure out what we can learn from them.

The ever-traveling Tom Scott paid an amusing visit to the museum as part of his “Amazing Places” series.

In Helsingborg, Sweden, the Museum of Failure has just opened. It’s just one room, but inside, curator Samuel West has assembled some of the world’s greatest commercial disasters – and also a few things that just didn’t work out the way anyone planned.


Related Laughing Squid Posts








  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.