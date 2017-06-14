The Museum of Failure, A Wonderful Collection of Abject Missteps in Product Innovation

The Museum of Failure in Helsingborg, Sweden is an extensive collection of innovative product missteps due to a variety of reasons. But failure, as we know, is not always a bad thing and the museum is instead, a wonderful testament to the spirit of creativity.
Welcome to the new Swedish museum that takes an intellectual look at the biggest gadget flops of all time in an attempt to figure out what we can learn from them.
The ever-traveling Tom Scott paid an amusing visit to the museum as part of his “Amazing Places” series.
In Helsingborg, Sweden, the Museum of Failure has just opened. It’s just one room, but inside, curator Samuel West has assembled some of the world’s greatest commercial disasters – and also a few things that just didn’t work out the way anyone planned.