Ad Exec Becomes Sancho Panza in Terry Gilliam’s Long Awaited ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’

In the fantastic trailer for the long awaited Terry Gilliam film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, actor Adam Driver plays the role of Toby Grisoni, an advertising executive who somehow becomes the companion Sancho Panza to a confused older man (Jonathan Pryce) who believes he’s the legendary Don Quixote. Together the two jump back and forth in time between the 17th century and modern day until it becomes unclear which is the actual reality.

Don Quixote is a dreamer, an idealist and a romantic, determined not to accept the limitations of reality, marching on regardless of setbacks, as we have done. We’ve been at it so long that the idea of actually finishing shooting this ‘clandestine’ film, is pretty surreal. Any sensible person would have given up years ago but sometimes pig-headed dreamers win in the end, so thank you to all of the ill paid fantasists and believers who have joined to make this longstanding dream a reality! – Terry Gilliam

The film has been 19 years in the making and is expected to make its debut in May 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, after a very public argument.

As P. Branco wallows in his dark twisted madness dreaming megalomanic triumphs while spreading lies and threats, AlloCinè , the French distributor has just announced their-soon-to-be release of The Man Who Killed… https://t.co/5SZw8j151Z — Terry Gilliam (@TerryGilliam) April 5, 2018

