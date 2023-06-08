Classic Footage of The Mamas & The Papas Performing Three of Their Songs on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ in 1967

The Mamas & The Papas performed their seemingly biographical song “Creeque Alley” while appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in June of 1967 to great audience acclaim. The exceptionally talented Cass Elliot was truly a great sport about the line in the song that said, “No one’s getting fat except Mama Cass”. A class act she was and will eternally be.

They also performed “Dedicated to the One I Love”.

Later that year, in September, the group returned to the show to perform “California Dreamin'”. This performance was less organized than their first. John was flirting with Michelle during the song, and Michelle was busy eating a banana onstage.