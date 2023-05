RetroWDW restored the iconic “Magic of Walt Disney World” 16mm tourism film from 1972 in high-definition video. The film offers a comprehensive tour of the Disney Park in Florida through the narration of actor Steve Forrest.

What you are about to watch is the cleanest most pristine copy available anywhere. You will see things you never noticed before, you will laugh, you will feel nostalgic and you will yearn to go back to 1972.