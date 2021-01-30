A Wayward Satellite Causes Worldwide Chaos After a Lonely Technician Neglects His Job Duties

In the animated short “The Lonely Orbit” by Team Tumult, a wayward satellite in space suddenly drifts out of its orbit, causing worldwide chaos after its lonely technician Dan neglects his job duties by texting his friends and taking breaks. By the time Dan realizes there’s a problem, it’s far too late to make a difference either way.

Leaving for his dream job, a satellite technician keeps solitude at bay by constantly texting with his old friends. After neglecting his duties a satellite leaves its orbit which causes the world’s network to collapse.

via Vimeo Staff Picks