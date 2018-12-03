The Laugh-Out-Loud Cats Return For New Adventures in Adam Koford’s New Book ‘One More For the Road’

The Laugh-Out-Loud Cats in One More for the Road is the the fourth book of the series by cartoonist Adam Koford. Like his other books, this most recent installment features single panel comics documenting the adventures of a pair of wisecracking hobo cats 11 years after their 2007 debut.

Eleven years on the road have made them none the wiser, so buckle up for all the illicit behavior, flagrant loitering, heartwarming gags, and clever wordplay you’ve come to expect from this pair of filthy hobo cats.