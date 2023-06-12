The Kiffness Remixes Cat’s Question Into a Lonely Song

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness “collaborated” with an inquisitive cat named George, who repeatedly asked if he was alone. The result was a humorous but lonely song about being a cat who was left alone for days.

Sometimes I’m alone, sometimes I’m not. Sometimes I’m alone, hello? It’s been two days since he locked me inside Said he’d be back but I guess he just lied to my face as he walked through the door I can’t take this no more….

Here’s the original footage of George asking his questions.