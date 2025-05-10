Steve Martin Talks to the Camera in a ‘For Theater Owners Only’ Trailer for the 1979 Movie ‘The Jerk’

The very funny Steve Martin talked directly to the camera in the “For Theater Owners Only” trailer for the classic 1979 comedy The Jerk, which told them exactly what they wanted to hear in order to show the film in their venue.

Martin humorously noted that the trailer was for their eyes only and not to be shown to the “general public”. Being that it was a trailer promoting the movie, however, it was indeed shown to audiences everywhere. It was only shown a few times and then archived. Luckily, the persistent people at Shout Studios found it and included it on their Blu-Ray release of the film.

While copies of this trailer exist in various archives, it is not available for streaming online….. Until now. Thanks to Shout Factory for putting this on their recent Blu-Ray release of the classic film.

The First Trailer for ‘The Jerk’

via Miss Cellania