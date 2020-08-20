The Hoo Hoo Trio, A Jazz Group Featuring a CGI Lion, Panda and Owl Performing at an Animated Jazz Club

While stuck at home during the lockdown in Barcelona, Spain, the very talented Johnny Wilson of Eclectic Method (previously) had the opportunity to play around with some new animation tools. After a bit, he decided to build a band with a CGI lion on bass, a panda on drums, and an owl on keyboard. This group of CGI musicians, called “The Hoo Hoo Trio”, perform as often as they like at an animated jazz club with an animated audience dancing around an animated bar.

The group’s first recorded song is entitled “Feathers and Fur”.