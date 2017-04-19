Laughing Squid

The Harp Twins Perform a Beautiful Cover of the Anthemic Black Sabbath Song ‘Iron Man’

Identical twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt, also known as the Harp Twins performed a beautiful combination acoustic/electric version of the anthemic Black Sabbath song “Iron Man” at the incredible San Filipo Estate in Barrington, Illinois. To accomplish their desired sound, the twins employed the use of three harps and lots of effects between the two of them.

we give you 2 Girls 3 Harps! “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath is one of our favorite classic heavy metal songs. To get a wide array of sounds, we use fuzz distortion on our electric harp and well as numerous mechanical techniques on our acoustic harp, including hand percussion and pedal buzzes.

The original performance of the song in 1970.

