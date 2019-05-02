Laughing Squid

Women of Gilead Forge Unexpected Alliances in a Fight for Freedom in Third Season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In the trailer for the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the eerily prescient yet dystopian series about the subjugation of women in a male-dominated religious society, June (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself forging new alliances. Some of these allies are found in the most unexpected of places and have the power necessary to fight back.





