Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘The Green Ruby Pumpkin’, A Spooky Halloween Film About Judging Others Too Quickly Based Upon Looks

by on

“The Green Pumpkin” by visual effects artists. Miguel Ortega and Tran Ma, is a wonderfully shot short film that captures the spooky spirit of Halloween – the magic of dressing up and the fun of trick-or-treating. While the poetic nature of the film offers a romantic view of the holiday, it also carries a warning regarding the dire consequences of judging others too quickly based upon how they look.

The Green Ruby Pumpkin is a magical and fun short film that captures the enchantment of Halloween.

Here’s how Morales and Ma created this incredible short film.

via Miss Cellania





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved