A Touching Poem Reminding Us to Embrace What We’ve Learned While Looking Back With 2020 Hindsight

Sometimes you’ve got to get sick…before you start feeling better.

While putting his children to bed, performer Probably Tomfoolery read to them “The Great Realisation”, an incredibly touching original poem that reminds us all to embrace what we learned while having to restrict our movements and batten down the hatches in order to stay safe.

Yet despite the isolation, many found that they also had the capacity to take proper care of one another, to look out for the little guy, and to appreciate the good in the world. The poem further states that lessons like these are worth remembering as we look back on the year with 2020 hindsight.

Some people started dancing, some were singing some were baking

We’d grown so used to bad news but some good news was in the making

And so when we found the cure and were allowed to come outside

We all preferred the world we found than the one we’d left behind

Old habits became extinct and they made way for the new

And every simple act of kindness was now given its to you …

We now call it The Great Realisation, and yes, since then there’s been many,

But that’s the story of how it started, and why hindsight’s 2020.

Thanks David Klass!