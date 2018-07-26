A Fabulously Nostalgic Version of Trivial Pursuit Focused on Everything That Is ‘The Golden Girls’

ThinkGeek has released a wonderfully nostalgic version of the classic game of Trivial Pursuit that features the fabulous The Golden Girls. On the cover of the box, the smiling faces of Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) sincerely thank you for being a friend with over 300 questions about the series inside.

Remember the episode where Dorothy tries out for Jeopardy? Well, if you do, it’s your turn to shine with all your knowledge about the Golden Girls themselves. Taken from across all seven seasons, these 600 questions quiz you on all aspects of the show. You don’t have to deal with questions about Geography or Sports & Leisure. Instead the categories are The Ladies, Family Matters, Who Said It?, Men of the Night, Locations, and Words of Wisdom.