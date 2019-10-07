The Glenlivet Capsule Collection, Fully Mixed Whisky Cocktails Contained in Handy, Edible Seaweed Pods

The Glenlivet collaborated with renowned mixologist Alex Kratena to create the “Capsule Collection” beautiful, fully mixed whisky cocktails that are contained in conveniently edible seaweed pods by sustainable packaging company Notpla.

No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We’ve ripped up the rule book with our ground breaking collection of cocktail capsules with a sustainable seaweed-extract casing from Notpla.

The packaging is similar to which is used for Tide Pods, so each product should be stored apart from each other, neither near children nor those who lack common sense enough to not eat laundry soap.