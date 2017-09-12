The Drone King, An Incredible Animation of a Newly Discovered Unpublished Story by Kurt Vonnegut

The Atlantic has created a really wonderful animation to accompany the newly found Kurt Vonnegut story “The Drone King“. This story along with four others, were written early in Vonnegut’s career and were discovered by Dan Wakefield and Jerome Klinkowitz at the Lilly Library at Indiana University as they were working on “Complete Stories“, an upcoming compilation of short stories by the prodigious author. The story itself was somewhat prophetic, in that Vonnegut wrote about the use drones of bees to carry inter-office messages in the 1950s.
