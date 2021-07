“The Desert” is an intense animated short by Australian filmmaker Michael Dockery that imagines a post-human world in which robots without any purpose are left to make do without any specific purpose or task at hand. Some turn to violence, while others bury themselves in endlessly scanning books. It’s only when a flower pops up out of the ground that these humanoids find something within themselves.

Earth in a post-human age. Our creations left to wander in desolation.

via Vimeo Staff Picks