An Ephemeral Remix of The Cure’s ‘Endsong’ by Orbital

Brothers Phil Hartnoll and Paul Hartnoll of the British electronic band Orbital remixed “Endsong” by The Cure, giving Robert Smith‘s powerful original 2024 composition an ephemeral layer that complements the lyrics quite beautifully.

This and other remixes will be featured on the upcoming album Mixes of a Lost World, which is a play on the title of the 2024 album Songs of a Lost World.

From Mixes Of A Lost world — a new remix collection coming June 13th. 24 remixes & reworks.

The Original Version of “Endsong”