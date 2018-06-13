The Creatures of Yes, A Puppet Show With a Positive Message That’s Made to Look Like Its From the Past

Brooklyn puppeteer Jacob Graham has created the wonderful puppet video series “The Creatures of Yes“. The show runs weekly, carries a positive message of acceptance through regular characters and is specifically made to look like it’s from the past. By using only period equipment from the 1970s and earlier, Graham forms the illusion of antiquity, but inserts current social philosophies into the mix in order to create what he calls “a reverse time capsule”.

Rather than hiding things away for the future, I’m trying to put insert new things into the past. I only use period appropriate equipment to make the show – cathode ray tube cameras and analog synthesizer etc from the ’70s.

Made Mary's recipe, Apples in a Dish, this morning with some friends. pic.twitter.com/RP8CMX7G1a — The Creatures of Yes (@creaturesofyes) April 13, 2018

