Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Creatures of Yes, A Puppet Show With a Positive Message That’s Made to Look Like Its From the Past

by at on

Brooklyn puppeteer Jacob Graham has created the wonderful puppet video series “The Creatures of Yes“. The show runs weekly, carries a positive message of acceptance through regular characters and is specifically made to look like it’s from the past. By using only period equipment from the 1970s and earlier, Graham forms the illusion of antiquity, but inserts current social philosophies into the mix in order to create what he calls “a reverse time capsule”.

Rather than hiding things away for the future, I’m trying to put insert new things into the past. I only use period appropriate equipment to make the show – cathode ray tube cameras and analog synthesizer etc from the ’70s.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP